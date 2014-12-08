(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B+(EXP)' expected rating and 'RR4' Recovery Rating assigned to Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha; B+/Stable) proposed US dollar notes. The notes were to be issued by Lodha Developers International (Mauritius) Limited, and guaranteed by Lodha. The rating is being withdrawn because Lodha does not expect to proceed with the bond issue within the previously envisaged timeline. The expected rating and Recovery Rating were assigned on 2 December 2014. Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Muralidharan R Director +91 22 4000 1732 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers", dated 18 November 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.