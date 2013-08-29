Aug 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Russian
Helicopters Finance Limited's proposed 2018 guaranteed bond of up to USD500m
'BB-(EXP)' expected rating.
In accordance with Fitch's policy, the expected ratings have been withdrawn
because the notes have not been issued.
Russian Helicopters Finance Limited is an Ireland-registered corporation,
intended to be the principal bond issuing entity within the JSC Russian
Helicopters (RH; BB/Stable) group. RH is a Russia-based manufacturer of civil
and military helicopters.