(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco-based
Fondation Attawfiq Micro-Finance's (Attawfiq) National Long-Term
Rating at
'A-(mar)' with a Stable Outlook, National Short-Term Rating at
'F2(mar)' and
Support Rating (SR) at '3'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn
those ratings.
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of
Attawfiq as the
rating of the issuer is no longer considered by Fitch to be
relevant to the
agency's coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SR
Attawfiq's ratings are based on Fitch's view that there would be
a moderate
probability of support from its founder Groupe Banque Centrale
Populaire (GBCP),
if required. GBCP is the second-largest bank in Morocco by total
assets and is a
systemically important domestic bank. In Fitch's view, support
from the state
would flow through GBCP to Attawfiq, if needed. Morocco has a
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a Long-term
local-currency
IDR of 'BBB', all on Stable Outlook.
The ratings reflect GBCP's ability (based on potential support
available from
the Moroccan state if needed) and willingness to support
Attawfiq, given the
tight links between the micro-finance entity and GBCP. Attawfiq
is small in size
relative to GBCP (less than 1% of GCBP's assets at end-2013),
which makes
financial support from GBCP easier to provide, even if GBCP
itself faces
financial stress.
Fitch views Attawfiq as strategically important to GBCP.
However, Attawfiq's
micro-finance activity is not core to GBCP. Attawfiq operates
independently from
its founder with its own activity, name, branch network and
employees. Attawfiq
is highly dependent on GBCP for its funding and liquidity. It
benefits from
GBCP's internal procedures and controls, risk management and IT
systems.
The Stable Outlook on Attawfiq's National Long-term Rating
indirectly reflects
the Stable Outlook on Morocco's Long-term IDRs, given that
Fitch's assessment of
GBCP's capacity to support Attawfiq factors in potential support
from the
Moroccan state.
Attawfiq is the second largest microfinance association in
Morocco, and
originates micro loans to economically vulnerable individuals to
help develop
their businesses.
