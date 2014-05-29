(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Grupo ACP Inversiones y Desarrollo's (ACP) ratings. ACP has recently sold its core operating company (Mibanco) and used the proceeds to pay the USD85 million, 2011 senior bond issuance and other debt. Fitch has withdrawn ACP's issuer ratings as the entity has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient public information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ACP. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings for ACP: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Negative; --Short-term local currency IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'b'; --Support Rating '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Larisa Arteaga Director +1-809-563-2481 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Senior Director +52-81-8399-9246 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan 31, 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.