(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Grupo ACP
Inversiones y
Desarrollo's (ACP) ratings. ACP has recently sold its core
operating company
(Mibanco) and used the proceeds to pay the USD85 million, 2011
senior bond
issuance and other debt.
Fitch has withdrawn ACP's issuer ratings as the entity has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have
sufficient public information to maintain the ratings.
Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ACP.
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings for ACP:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B';
Outlook Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b';
--Support Rating '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9246
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
