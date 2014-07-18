(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Istituto Trentino per l'Edilizia Abitativa's (ITEA) 'A-' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) with Negative Outlook, and 'F2' Short-term foreign currency IDR.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as ITEA has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings.

Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for ITEA.