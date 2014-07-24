(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Kabel
Deutschland
Vertrieb and Service GmbH's (KDG) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+'. The
rating remained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), prior to
withdrawal, in line
with the RWN on its parent, Vodafone Group Plc. The rating was
withdrawn as it
is no longer considered analytically meaningful after the
company redeemed all
of its bonds with shareholder loans at end-June 2014.
KDG is an established cable provider in Germany with a growing
broadband,
telephony and premium/pay-TV franchise. Vodafone acquired a
majority 76.6% stake
in the company in October 2013, and is planning to use it as its
core
operational platform for wireline development in Germany.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Following its acquisition by Vodafone, Fitch rated KDG using a
top-down
approach, at a notch lower than the parent's rating. Operating
and strategic
ties between the two companies are strong. KDG gives Vodafone an
opportunity to
provide facilities-based wireline services in Germany, which
complement its
existing alternative fixed-line franchise and strong mobile
positions in the
country.
Vodafone has completely replaced KDG's external funding with
shareholder loans
and liquidity helplines. The latest EUR1,142m shareholder loan
was provided in
June 2014. This was used to repay KDG's USD700m of senior
secured notes due 2018
and Kabel Deutschland Holding AG's EUR400m of senior unsecured
notes due 2017.
KDG no longer has any outstanding public debt instruments.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
