March 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn MDM Bank, Open Joint Stock Company's (MDM) ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. The ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation because the bank has not provided the agency with sufficient information to enable it to decide on the appropriate rating level. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of MDM. Fitch notes that the key areas of concern in respect the bank's credit profile remain asset quality and adequateness of reserves; weak capitalisation and uncertainty about sufficiency of capital support from the sale of impaired loans to a fund partially financed by the bank's shareholders in Q412; weak performance; and continued franchise erosion. The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation: Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs): 'BB-'; Negative Outlooks Short-term IDR: 'B' Viability Rating: 'bb-' Support Rating: '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B' National Long-term Rating: 'A+(rus)' Senior unsecured debt: 'BB-' Senior unsecured debt (national scale): 'A+(rus)'