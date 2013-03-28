(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Meliorbanca's ratings and
subsequently withdrawn them. A full list of rating actions is
below.
The withdrawal follows the merger of Meliorbanca into its
parent, Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The ratings are being
withdrawn
because following the merger, the issuer has ceased to exist as
a legal entity.
The rating actions are:
Meliorbanca
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'BBB' with a
Negative
Outlook; withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 15
August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
