BRIEF-Bangkok Bank Pcl says qtrly consolidated net profit 8.30 bln baht
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has withdrawn Sri Lanka-based Multi Finance PLC's (MFP) National Long-Term Rating of 'B-(lka)' with Rating Watch Negative.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as it no longer has sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for MFP.
* Qtrly consolidated net interest income 16.28 billion baht versus 16.03 billion baht
* On 18 April company and Shenzhen branch of Bank Of Shanghai, Bank Of Shanghai entered into strategic cooperation agreement