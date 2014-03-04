(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings Lanka has withdrawn Sri Lanka-based Multi Finance PLC's (MFP) National Long-Term Rating of 'B-(lka)' with Rating Watch Negative.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as it no longer has sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for MFP.