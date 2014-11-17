(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nordea North America, Inc.'s (Nordea North America) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'F1+' and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. The rating is driven by the 'F1+' Short-term IDR of Nordea North America's ultimate parent, Nordea Bank AB, which was affirmed by Fitch on 24 June 2014 (see "Fitch Affirms Nordea at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable'' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is aligned with the Short-term IDR of its parent, Nordea Bank AB, as Nordea North America was previously used for short-term USD funding for the Nordea group. The entity is no longer being used and is in the process of being closed down. As such, the rating has been withdrawn as the entity will no longer exist. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Fitch France S.A.S 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.