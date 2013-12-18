(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
ratings of Platinum
Underwriters Holding Ltd. (Platinum) and subsidiaries. Fitch has
decided to
discontinue the rating, which is uncompensated.
Fitch affirmed Platinum's ratings on Nov. 14, 2013. For
additional information,
see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms Platinum Underwriters
Senior Notes at
'BBB+' & IFS at 'A', '.
Fitch withdraws the following:
Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'.
Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd.
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'.
Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc.
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory W. Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than
through the
medium of its public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
