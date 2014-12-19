(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn
Russia-based
Probusinessbank's (PBB) ratings without affirmation, as the
agency believes it
no longer has sufficient information to maintain them.
Accordingly, Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for PBB.
Fitch placed PBB's ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 22
October 2014.
The rating action reflected Fitch's concerns about the liquidity
of the bank's
securities book, as well as uncertainty concerning the recent
review of the bank
by the Central Bank of Russia.
The following ratings have been withdrawn without affirmation:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: B/RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: B/RWN
Short-term IDR: 'B'/RWN
Viability Rating: 'b'/RWN'
Support Rating: 5
Support Rating Floor: No Floor
National Long-term rating: 'BBB(rus)'/RWN
Senior unsecured Long-term Rating: 'B-'/RR4;/RWN
Senior unsecured Short-term Rating: 'B';/RWN
Senior unsecured National Rating: 'BBB(rus)';/RWN
