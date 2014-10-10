(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
'BBB-(idn)' rating
assigned to PT Bank Sulut's (Bank Sulut) proposed IDR250bn
subordinated bond.
The rating on the bond was assigned on 25 June 2014 and it has
been withdrawn
because bank has decided not to issue the subordinated notes.
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments in a higher rated
category.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Iwan Wisaksana Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31
January 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
