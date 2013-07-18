(Repeat for additional susbcribers)

July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected 'B+(EXP)' rating on India-based REI Agro Ltd's (REI, B+/ Positive) proposed senior unsecured bond. This follows REI's decision to not proceed with the proposed facility.

The bond was to be issued by Ammalay Commoditiess JLT, REI's Dubai-based subsidiary.