MOSCOW, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Ivanovo Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB-', with Negative Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' with Negative Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all of the region's ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Ivanovo Region. Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Director +7 495 956 70 64 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 80 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.