(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Banks: Issuance of Wealth
Management
Products Moderates
here
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Fitch) In a comment published today,
Fitch Ratings
says Chinese banks' issuance of wealth management products has
slowed so far in
2013, driven by a tightening in regulation and a strong pick-up
in credit growth
that has propelled a rebound in deposits.
Nevertheless, WMPs continue to present risks for the sector as a
sizeable amount
of funding is sourced through this channel. WMPs are akin to
time deposits, but
the interest rates can be set freely by banks and many of the
assets and
liabilities reside off balance-sheet.
The estimated amount of outstanding WMPs rose CNY0.5trn to
CNY13trn in 5M13
(2012: up CNY4trn) and is expected to hold roughly steady in
Q313. On the
surface, this represents a modest 16% of commercial bank
deposits, but for
mid-tier banks the share is much higher.
In Fitch's view, the primary risk centres on the cash payout
pressure posed by
WMPs' short-term nature, the poor liquidity of underlying
assets, the high
mobility of WMP investors, and banks' mismatched assets and
liabilities.
The high share of WMPs at mid-tier banks, combined with these
entities' thinner
liquid assets and narrower deposit bases, makes them more
susceptible to WMP
repayment issues.
By end-Q113, Chinese banks were issuing the equivalent of 115
new WMPs per day.
Turnover is high with approximately three-fourths of products
maturing within
six months.
The report, "Chinese Banks: Issuance of Wealth Management
Products Moderates",
is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
