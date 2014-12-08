(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook
here
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
Global Economic
Outlook (GEO) that global growth is uneven, but will strengthen
in 2015 and
2016. A buoyant US economy is the main engine of global growth,
while the
recovery continues to falter in the eurozone, Japan and many
large emerging
markets. Overall, the global growth outlook has marginally
weakened since
September's GEO and risks remain skewed to the downside.
Fitch's latest forecasts for world GDP growth (weighted at
market exchange
rates) are 2.5% in 2014, the same as in 2013, picking up to 2.9%
in 2015 and 3%
2016. Compared with the September GEO the forecasts are 0.1pp
lower for 2015 and
2016, mainly due to emerging markets (EM).
For the US economy, Fitch maintains its forecast of robust GDP
growth of 3.1% in
2015 and 3% in 2016, the strongest among major advanced
economies (MAE), up from
2.3% in 2014. The economy expanded at a rapid annualised 3.9% in
3Q14. Private
consumption will be a key growth driver, supported by rising
household
disposable income and a strengthening labour market.
Unemployment dropped to
5.8% in October, below the level originally targeted by the Fed
as a trigger for
raising interest rates and getting close to Fed estimates of the
"natural rate".
The eurozone recovery remains fragile, with weakness widespread
across member
countries in both the periphery and the core. The last two
quarters witnessed a
marked slowdown in Germany, where yoy growth sagged to 1.2% in
3Q14 from 2.3% in
1Q14. A pick-up in German demand will be vital for the eurozone
outlook. We now
project eurozone growth of 0.8% in 2014 and 1.1% in 2015, down
0.1pp and 0.3pp
respectively from September's GEO. Growth for 2016 is unchanged
at 1.5%. Despite
an environment of highly accommodative ECB monetary policy and
broadly neutral
fiscal position, growth is being weighed down by private sector
deleveraging,
structural bottlenecks and spill-over from geopolitical risks.
High unemployment
will persist and remain above 11% until 2016.
The gap between headline and core inflation will widen globally
in the near-term
as lower energy prices increase downward pressures on headline
inflation rates.
Fitch's latest projections for eurozone inflation are 0.6% in
2014, 0.9% in
2015 and 1.3% in 2016. Under our base case the eurozone will
avoid protracted
deflation. But it remains a meaningful risk, in view of current
low inflation,
weak demand and the potential for self-reinforcing dynamics,
given below-target
inflation expectations.
Lower oil prices will boost global growth. Fitch has cut its
forecast for Brent
oil prices to USD100pb in 2014, USD83pb in 2015 and USD90pb in
2016, following
the sharp drop in recent months and OPEC's failure to take
action to reverse it.
We expect prices to rise from current levels as demand picks up,
in line with
our assumption of stronger global GDP growth in 2015 and 2016,
and lower
production. A 20% fall in oil prices will boost the level of
global GDP by
around 0.3% over two years, but will create big losers as well
as winners. This
edition's alternative scenario explores the impact of a scenario
of oil dropping
a further 20%.
EM face larger and more persistent weaknesses than previously
expected. Fitch
forecasts EM growth to slow to 4% in 2014 from 4.7% in 2013,
before edging up to
4.1% in 2015 and 4.5% in 2016. Brazil entered a technical
recession earlier this
year and Fitch expects another challenging year in 2015 with GDP
growth of just
1%, as the new government tightens economic policies to address
the imbalances
that have developed in recent years and to revive confidence.
Russia will fall
into recession in 2015 with GDP contracting 1.5% under the
combined weight of
western sanctions, sharply lower oil prices and tightening
financial conditions.
Investment remains firmly in negative territory, real wage
growth is close to
zero and household demand is marking time.
China's slowdown is structural and we expect GDP growth to
moderate to 7.3% in
2014, 6.8% in 2015 and 6.5% in 2016 as it gradually rebalances
while seeking to
contain leverage. India will be the only BRIC country where
growth picks up in
2014 to 5.6% and accelerates to 6.5% in 2015 and 6.8% in 2016,
owing to the
government's reforms to the business environment.
Japan's unexpected economic contraction in 3Q14 has led Fitch to
cut its
short-term GDP forecast. We now forecasts 2014 real GDP at 0.8%,
a downward
revision of 0.6pp from September. However, we believe some of
the drag is
temporary and that a broader range of factors remain conducive
to stronger
growth, and on this basis have revised up our 2015 forecast to
1.5% from 1.3%.
The 2016 forecast is unchanged at 1.3%. Higher wage growth is
central to Japan's
prospects of sustaining higher real and nominal GDP growth.
Growth in the UK has been strong and broad-based. Fitch
maintains its forecast
that growth will slow from 3% in 2014 to 2.6% in 2015 and 2.3%
in 2016, as it
converges on its medium-term potential rate of 2%-2.25%. The
base case is for
nominal wage growth to pick up as labour market slack is
absorbed and the
currently weak productivity growth improves, in line with
previous cyclical
recoveries.
An absence of inflationary pressures, despite tightening labour
markets, implies
the Fed and Bank of England will follow a slower monetary policy
tightening
path. Key global interest rates will remain low over the medium
term, below 2%
at least until 2016. Our current base case is for the ECB to
hold off
quantitative easing (QE) involving sovereign bonds, given our
baseline for a
gradual recovery, stable core inflation and high institutional
hurdles to QE.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above. To
complement the release, Fitch has also published a datasheet
containing its
latest macroeconomic forecasts by country and region, which is
available by
clicking the link below.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
