(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Western European
Telecoms and Cable
here
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) An improving regulatory environment
and growing
demand for high speed data should ease the pressure on Western
European telecoms
and cable companies in 2015 and have led us to lift the sector
outlook to Stable
from Negative, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe the decision this year to allow consolidation in the
German and Irish
mobile markets, which should reduce competitive pressures,
indicates a shift in
the European Commission's approach to telecom regulation. Policy
is increasingly
focused on encouraging growth as regulators look to incentivise
incumbent
operators to invest in network infrastructure.
This shift should contribute to a gradual improvement in margins
and cashflows
in 2015 following several years of weakening profitability.
Financial profiles should also benefit from growing demand for
both fixed and
mobile high-speed broadband services. Take-up of 4G services and
fibre
connections is reaching the mass market, while churn is also
improving and
average revenue per customer is increasing for high-end
customers. The shift to
high-speed data will favour operators with broad and deep
networks that can
provide good coverage and reliable services.
One risk, given the new regulatory approach to consolidation, is
that
debt-financed transactions could hurt operators' credit
profiles. However, the
recent trend has been for buyers to use equity and equity-linked
instruments to
minimise the impact on their balance sheets.
For more details on our expectations for the telecom sector in
the coming year,
please see "2015 Outlook: Western European Telecoms and Cable",
published today
at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
