(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) The planned acquisition by Zuercher
Kantonalbank
(ZKB; AAA/Stable/a+) of Swiss asset manager Swisscanto will not
affect ZKB's
ratings, Fitch Ratings says. The planned acquisition will not
have a significant
impact on ZKB's financial profile, in our view, and is
consistent with its
current strategy to expand its wealth and asset management
activities.
On 11 December 2014, ZKB announced that it would purchase for
CHF360.3m the
81.9% shares in Swisscanto it does not already own from
Switzerland's 23 other
cantonal banks. ZKB expects the transaction, which is still
subject to the
receipt of various regulatory approvals, to close in 1Q15. The
transfer of
selected Swisscanto business to ZKB and full integration will be
completed by
mid-2016 as far as possible once regulatory and government
approvals have been
received.
Given that asset management is not a capital- or balance
sheet-intensive
activity, we do not expect the acquisition to materially alter
ZKB's financial
and credit profile. Based on the initial purchase price, the
acquisition will
have a limited impact on ZKB's regulatory capital ratios (common
equity Tier 1
ratio of 14.9% at end-1H14) and ZKB's earnings capacity means
that the bank
should be able to restore capitalisation to pre-acquisition
levels within a
short timeframe.
While the acquisition exposes ZKB to additional operational and
execution risks,
in our view these are largely mitigated by ZKB's existing asset
management
expertise and risk control framework. In addition, the
transaction includes an
earn-out component linked to other cantonal banks' continuation
of business
generation for Swisscanto, which should ensure adequate business
volumes after
their stakes are sold to ZKB.
Combined with ZKB's existing asset management activity (end-3Q14
assets under
management: CHF52bn) the transaction will make ZKB the largest
domestically-focussed asset manager in Switzerland, with assets
under management
of around CHF105bn.
ZKB's Issuer Default Ratings and Support Rating Floor are
equalised with those
of its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich
(AAA/Stable). ZKB's
Viability Rating reflects the bank's leading franchise in one of
the country's
economically strongest and largest regions, its strong asset
quality and
funding, sound profitability and capital, and its low risk
appetite. It also
takes into account ZKB's exposure to the Zurich real estate
market, which is
showing signs of overheating, and constraints on the bank's
ability to diversify
its activities because of its regionally focused mandate (see
'Fitch Affirms
Zuercher Kantonalbank's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable' dated 2 December
2014, for further
details).
We will continue to monitor the acquisition and integration of
Swisscanto.
Should operational or integration risks related to the
acquisition be higher
than our current assessment or should ZKB fail to restore its
capitalisation to
pre-acquisition levels, then this could ultimately be negative
for ZKB's
Viability Rating.
