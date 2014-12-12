(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) The planned acquisition by Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB; AAA/Stable/a+) of Swiss asset manager Swisscanto will not affect ZKB's ratings, Fitch Ratings says. The planned acquisition will not have a significant impact on ZKB's financial profile, in our view, and is consistent with its current strategy to expand its wealth and asset management activities. On 11 December 2014, ZKB announced that it would purchase for CHF360.3m the 81.9% shares in Swisscanto it does not already own from Switzerland's 23 other cantonal banks. ZKB expects the transaction, which is still subject to the receipt of various regulatory approvals, to close in 1Q15. The transfer of selected Swisscanto business to ZKB and full integration will be completed by mid-2016 as far as possible once regulatory and government approvals have been received. Given that asset management is not a capital- or balance sheet-intensive activity, we do not expect the acquisition to materially alter ZKB's financial and credit profile. Based on the initial purchase price, the acquisition will have a limited impact on ZKB's regulatory capital ratios (common equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.9% at end-1H14) and ZKB's earnings capacity means that the bank should be able to restore capitalisation to pre-acquisition levels within a short timeframe. While the acquisition exposes ZKB to additional operational and execution risks, in our view these are largely mitigated by ZKB's existing asset management expertise and risk control framework. In addition, the transaction includes an earn-out component linked to other cantonal banks' continuation of business generation for Swisscanto, which should ensure adequate business volumes after their stakes are sold to ZKB. Combined with ZKB's existing asset management activity (end-3Q14 assets under management: CHF52bn) the transaction will make ZKB the largest domestically-focussed asset manager in Switzerland, with assets under management of around CHF105bn. ZKB's Issuer Default Ratings and Support Rating Floor are equalised with those of its guarantor and sole owner, the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable). ZKB's Viability Rating reflects the bank's leading franchise in one of the country's economically strongest and largest regions, its strong asset quality and funding, sound profitability and capital, and its low risk appetite. It also takes into account ZKB's exposure to the Zurich real estate market, which is showing signs of overheating, and constraints on the bank's ability to diversify its activities because of its regionally focused mandate (see 'Fitch Affirms Zuercher Kantonalbank's IDR at 'AAA'/Stable' dated 2 December 2014, for further details). We will continue to monitor the acquisition and integration of Swisscanto. Should operational or integration risks related to the acquisition be higher than our current assessment or should ZKB fail to restore its capitalisation to pre-acquisition levels, then this could ultimately be negative for ZKB's Viability Rating. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Krista Davies Associate Director +44 20 3530 1579 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Zuercher Kantonalbank - Ratings Navigator here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.