July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Volatility in total U.S. housing starts reiterates
Fitch Ratings' belief that the new housing recovery is occurring in fits and
starts. The Commerce Department Wednesday reported that housing starts dropped
9.9% to an annual rate of 836,000 last month from a revised estimate of 928,000
in May.
Multifamily numbers are often extremely volatile month over month, and June data
were no different. Wednesday's report indicated a 26.7% drop in multifamily
starts to an annualized rate of 236,000 in June from 322,000 in May. (The
annualized rate of multifamily starts grew 32% month over month in May, fell
31.5% in April, increased 16% in March, improved 12.5% in February and declined
20.9% in January 2013.)
Multifamily starts, which include apartment buildings and condo units, can be
variable, as these are driven by both the number of buildings started and how
many units are in each of these structures.
Single-family U.S. housing starts dipped 0.8% in June, but were up 11.5% year
over year. Seasonally adjusted permits for single-family homes were also up in
June and were at the highest level since May 2008. Additionally, builder
confidence (as measured by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index) rose for
the third consecutive month and is at its highest level since January 2006.
These are good indications that demand is still very evident and that builders
of single-family homes remain optimistic.
We continue to believe that still-attractive home prices, low mortgage rates and
a rise in nominal incomes are resulting in superior affordability and
valuations. While interest rates may be on the rise, it's important to note that
they are still near historically low levels, thus borrowing is still attractive
for potential homeowners.
The new housing market is still in a period of recovery, and we expect realized
demand is and will continue to be tempered by widespread negative equity,
challenging mortgage qualification standards, lot shortages and excess supply
due to foreclosures in certain markets.