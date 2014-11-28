(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Limited liquidity in
corporate bond
managers' portfolios due to an aversion to 'cash drag' on fund
performance and
sovereign vulnerability to low crude oil prices were top stories
in this week's
edition of Fitch Ratings' Inside Credit.
Fund managers are faced with the choice of holding more cash
with the potential
for underperformance and outflows if the markets do well, or not
holding enough
cash and being vulnerable to illiquidity risk later.
Limiting cash drag may allow some fund managers to avoid
underperforming their
benchmarks for 2014, but it can eventually expose funds to bouts
of market
illiquidity and exacerbate fund losses during market shocks.
Bahrain, Angola, Ecuador and Venezuela rank as the emerging
markets most
vulnerable to a downgrade in their sovereign credit ratings if
oil prices do not
recover in 2015. The least vulnerable Fitch rated sovereigns are
Kuwait, Abu
Dhabi and Norway.
"Lower oil prices will primarily affect sovereign credit
fundamentals through
their fiscal and external positions", says Paul Gamble,
Director, in Fitch's
Sovereign team.
Other topics covered in this week's edition include:
Greece Affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
M&A Boosts European Corporate Funding Boom
China Rate Cut Negative for Banks
Global Trading and Universal Banks Affirmed After Peer Review
Higher Capital for Big 4 Australian Banks Credit Positive
Revised EU MMF Proposals Would Still Be Big Shake-Up
Fork in the Road Widens for U.S. Prime & Subprime Auto ABS
Losses
Solid Buffers & State Support Mitigate Challenges for EM Banks
U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Regulatory Guide
