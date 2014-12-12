(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) Global economic growth is
highlighted in this
week's edition of Fitch Ratings' Inside Credit. According to
Fitch's Global
Economic Outlook, global growth is uneven but expected to
strengthen in 2015 and
2016. Fitch forecasts global GDP to climb 2.4% in 2014 while
accelerating to
2.9% in 2015 and 3% in 2016.
'The outlook for global growth has weakened slightly since
Fitch's last update
in September, driven primarily by weakness in the eurozone,
Japan and other
large emerging markets,' said Gergely Kiss, Director of
Sovereigns. 'A robust
recovery in the U.S. is driving current growth, supported by
private
consumption, higher household disposable income and a
strengthening labor
market.'
Fitch also expects that a 20% drop in oil prices will boost
global growth by
0.3% over the next two years; however, winners and losers will
emerge.
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--Fitch places Japan on Rating Watch Negative
--APAC credit investors are most concerned by geopolitical risk
--U.S. high yield default rate will remain benign, but the
energy sector is one
to watch
--The largest banks globally should meet their regulatory
challenges
--Geopolitics and oil key to prospects for CIS banks
--The capital surcharge for the largest U.S. banks is tougher
than international
standards
--EMEA bank ratings could be pressured by expected support
changes.
