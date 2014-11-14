(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) This week's edition of 'Inside
Credit' features
top stories including Fitch's U.S. banking outlook, the
increasing role of asset
managers in bond market liquidity, and Alibaba's new rating.
Fitch Ratings' 2015 Outlook for U.S. banks is Stable despite the
challenging
economic environment for earnings growth.
'While bank earnings in the U.S. are expected to remain under
pressure for a
variety of reasons, bank ratings will likely not be adversely
impacted next year
due to the strength of liquidity and capital profiles,' says
Julie Solar, Senior
Director of Financial Institutions.
Separately, the importance of broker/dealers in providing
liquidity to the fixed
income markets has diminished, according to Fitch's survey of
major asset
managers.
'Asset managers are playing a larger role in bond market
liquidity as regulation
like the Volcker Rule and Basel III have reduced broker/dealer
inventories of
corporate and municipal bonds,' says Yuriy Layvand, Director in
Fitch's Fund and
Asset Manager group.
Lastly, this week Fitch Ratings also assigned a first-time
rating of 'A+' to
Chinese e-commerce retailer Alibaba, reflecting the company's
dominant position
in China's online shopping market.
Other topics covered in this week's edition include:
--Slowing Chinese growth and bank reform
--European money market fund yields approaching zero
--U.S. Treasury money funds' use of the Fed's reverse repo
program
--Impact of a deflation scenario on European-biased asset
managers
--Effects of a weak Rouble on Russian banks
--Central Bank of Russia's decision to limit currency market
intervention
--Rising presence of G-SIBs in Asia
--Catalan's push for independence
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email:
0540, Email:
Alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
