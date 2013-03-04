(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 04 (Fitch) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation's
(Mack-Cali)
recently-held multifamily-focused analyst day formally
introduced the investment
community to its Roseland subsidiary's senior management, assets
and long-term
strategy. Following a review of the information provided, Fitch
Ratings views
Mack-Cali's multifamily foray incrementally more positively as a
result of the
quality of the assets and management.
Roseland's Assets and Management
The Roseland-developed assets are generally well located, high
quality
multifamily properties in the greater New York / New Jersey
metro area.
Increasing ownership in existing and future to-be consolidated
assets will
improve the quality of CLI's assets compared to the
still-challenged suburban
office portfolio. Additionally, the planning, development and
operational
expertise of Roseland's management team enable CLI to enter a
new sector with a
strong platform.
Managing the Transition
Fitch does not forecast that multifamily will comprise a
material percentage of
Mack-Cali's portfolio or net operating income for the
foreseeable future;
therefore, Fitch will consider Mack-Cali's leverage in the
context of a 'BBB'
rated suburban office REIT as opposed to a hybrid
office/multifamily REIT that
could have higher leverage at a given rating category. How
Mack-Cali plans to
effectuate the transition while maintaining appropriate credit
metrics despite
weak suburban office fundamentals will be a key determinant for
ratings
momentum. In that vein, management highlighted the commitment to
maintain an
investment-grade rating, and Fitch recognizes the company's
track record of
conservative balance sheet management.
Fitch currently rates CLI and Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.
(collectively, Mack-Cali)
as follows:
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'.
Mack-Cali Realty, L.P.:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
