dance fitness craze, has attracted millions of followers
worldwide with its call to ditch the workout and join the party.
Now Aqua Zumba is taking that party to the pool, with a
low-impact exercise class that strives not to throw cold water
on Zumba's good time and sexy edge.
"Why sweat? Aqua Zumba is easier on the joints" said Taryn
Hitchman, who leads Aqua Zumba group fitness classes at New York
Health & Racquet Club in New York City.
"It's fun and you don't have to be a dancer. You're up to
your neck in water."
And swimming is not required. Hitchman said her 45-minute
Aqua Zumba class mixes Zumba, the Colombian dance fitness
program created by Alberto "Beto" Perez in the 1990s, with
traditional water exercises.
"We have a very vigorous 10-minute warm-up to a Latin beat,
like Gloria Estefan or JLo (Jennifer Lopez)," she said. "Zumba
(on land) is a lot of choreography, so I inject a lot of regular
water exercises, like marathon running around the pool and
dolphin kicks (legs thrust up and down in unison)."
The choreographed movements are designed to be accessible.
"There's lots of repetition. It's very important that people
feel successful," said Hitchman, who has been teaching for 10
years.
For the 15 to 20 people, most of them women, who attend each
class, the result is a full-body workout, she said, with
strength, toning and flexibility components, as well as that
let-your-hair-down vibe that has defined Zumba.
"If they recognize a song, like 'La Bamba,' they'll sing
with it," she said.
Lisa Latimer has never taken a Zumba class on dry land.
Knee surgeries have left the 44-year-old administrative
assistant unable attend most exercise classes without pain. So
she takes her fitness in the pool.
"With the buoyancy of the water, I can do most of the
exercises," said Latimer, who also frequents a water aerobics
class.
"Aqua Zumba is a lot sexier. You can really feel your body,"
said Latimer, who has met a number of people in the classes who
have had injuries.
"This is a way they can get back in shape," she said. "I go
to class because I enjoy it, but a cool result of it has been
maintaining about a 30-to-35 pound (13.6 to 15.9 kilogram)
weight loss."
Barbara Bushman, an exercise specialist with the American
College of Sports Medicine, said much depends on which end of
the pool you're in.
"At the shallow end there's some impact on the lower
extremity," said Bushman, a professor in the kinesiology
department at Missouri State University. "At the deep end it's
totally non-weight-bearing."
Bushman said because the density of water is about 800 times
that of air, "typically you're not going to be able to move as
fast."
Doing upright exercises in the water works the muscles
differently, she said.
"Rather than gravity pulling you down toward earth, you have
the buoyancy of water pushing you up toward the surface. Running
is just a series of crashes to earth. In water we have to focus
on pushing the limb down."
Bushman said exercising safely in water can offer extra
support to those with balance concerns.
"Falling (in water), you might get a little wetter," she
said.
Bushman cautions that exercisers in water need to hydrate,
even though they are less likely to feel thirst.
"People (in water) need to realize they're still sweating,
even though they're not perceiving it," she said.
Hitchman conducts her class in both the shallow and deep
ends of the pool.
"If folks are not comfortable in the deep, I put them in a
flotation belt," she said. "There are deep-end moves, but the
dance-choreographed stuff is in the shallow."
Latimer's experience holds true to the festive mood that
turned Zumba into such a runaway success.
"We sing and laugh because it is such a freeing feeling to
be moving in the water," she said. "I feel like I'm in a club."
