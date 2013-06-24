By Dorene Internicola
| NEW YORK, June 24
NEW YORK, June 24 With bike sharing plans
rolling on asphalt from New York City to Budapest, experts say
city streets are becoming as fitness-friendly as country trails.
Even short cycling jaunts can make a difference in the
health of city dwellers.
"If you were driving a car and switched to biking, that 10
minutes going and coming a day would be a big deal," said Dr.
Robert Oppliger, an exercise physiologist with the American
College of Sports Medicine.
Oppliger, an avid cyclist, said even a two-to-three-mile
(3.2-to-4.8-km) spin can yield significant health benefits.
"There's a lot of information coming out on something called
active transport that compares traveling by bike or public
transit to traveling by car," he said. "The benefits are
significant the more mobile you are."
Government guidelines recommend adults accumulate 150
minutes of moderately intense physical activity per week.
Cycling, he said, can be part of that.
"Bicycling has positive effects on weight and cardio-
vascular health," he said. "Even a couple of times a week is
beneficial in terms of all the problems with obesity."
Last week the American Medical Association designated
obesity, which affects one third of U.S. adults, a disease.
Not all cities can accommodate bike share programs, which
are not designed for avid cyclists, said Oppliger. He said his
hometown of Iowa City, a relatively small community with short
commuting distances, is unsuited for such a program.
In New York City, which kicked off a massive bike sharing
program this spring, 56 percent of auto trips are under three
miles (4.8 km), according to the New York City Department of
Transportation website.
ADJUSTMENT PERIOD
"For two to three miles it's a pretty good way to get
around," said Oppliger, who also praised the city for adding 200
bike lane miles in the past three years alone.
"New York City has done a pretty good job of preparing the
area and now it's starting to pay off," he added.
Bicycling magazine's Editor-in-Chief Peter Flax predicts
that 10 years from now the decision to introduce bike sharing to
New York City will have seemed obvious.
"Maybe more than any other American city, New York is
perfectly suited to bike share," said Flax. "It's relatively
flat and efficient to get around."
Flax has sampled similar programs in Washington, D.C., Paris
and Barcelona.
He readily admits, after watching a parade of New York's big
blue bikes riding against the traffic on a one-way street, that
the biggest, most ambitious bike share program in North America
is in for a period of adjustment.
"We're 25 to 30 years behind Europe," he said. "Our cycling
community needs to embrace the rules of the road."
He foresees attitudes changing as the bikes blend into
street life.
"In five years it won't be a problem," he predicts. "Taxi
drivers are already changing their behavior. The last thing they
want is to have an accident with someone on a city bike."
Dani Simons of NYC Bike Share, which controls day-to-day
operations, said the goal was simply to make it easier for New
Yorkers to get around their city.
So far more 44,780 people have signed up for annual
membership in the New York program, which is similar in concept
to bike shares in Paris, London and Boston, the website
Citibikenyc.com.
"We are really, really pleased," said Simons, adding email
requests are flooding in from New Yorkers who live in parts of
the city not served by the program.
New York-based fitness expert Liz Neporent, author of
"Fitness for Dummies," applauds the program.
"The bikes are getting used a lot. I'm all for anything that
gets people moving," she said, adding that cycling gets hearts
and lungs into shape and exercises muscles without stressing the
joints.
"Every little bit adds up," she said. "Riding a bike beats
grabbing a cab or sitting your butt down in the subway."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh)