By Dorene Internicola
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 Fitness is often a combination
of personal choice and environmental support, experts say, and a
ranking of the 50 healthiest U.S. cities seems to reinforce the
theory.
High rates of physical activity helped to propel
Minneapolis-St. Paul to the top of the list of the American
College of Sports Medicine's 2012 American Fitness Index (AFI)
for the second year in a row, while raised obesity levels and
smoking pushed Oklahoma City to the bottom.
"When I say Minneapolis ranked No. 1, people give me an 'are
you kidding me' kind of look," said Walter Thompson, the
chairman of the AFI Advisory Board. "Between Nov. 1 and April 1
they have cold and snow, but they've addressed that."
Thompson said the solution was a proliferation of exercise
studios that dot main streets, and a local government that has
invested resources in park lands.
When people in Minneapolis were asked if they had any
physical activity in last 30 days, he said 82.9 percent said
they had.
The index, which considered factors ranging from the number
of tennis courts to the percentage of smokers, relied on
information from federal government data, such as Centers for
Disease Control and U.S. Census reports, as well as information
from the 50 cities.
Washington, D.C., Boston, San Francisco, and Hartford in
Connecticut were the five fittest, healthiest metro areas, while
Birmingham, Dallas, Texas, Louisville, Detroit, Michigan and
Oklahoma City fared the poorest.
"A couple of cities have made significant improvements,"
said Thompson about the rankings, which began in 2008. "A policy
decision can dramatically impact environmental indicators, like
smoking bans or bicycle lane ordinances."
New York City, ranked 22, climbed eight spots since 2011,
while Nashville, at 27, gained 10 and Las Vegas climbed four
spots to 39.
Shirley Archer, a spokeswoman for the American Council on
Exercise, said studies show that many environmental factors
affect how physically active people are in their communities.
"The more available green spaces, the more likely kids and
adults are to enjoy that outdoor space, so simply having more
parks and playgrounds makes a huge difference," said Archer. "If
you add walking, jogging or biking paths, people will use them."
Connecticut-based exercise physiologist and running coach
Tom Holland also believes that if you build it, they will come.
He said last year his home town of New Canaan, in
Connecticut, filled holes and covered up tree roots and rocks on
a popular public park trail to make it safer for running.
"Stimulus money that went to fixing/repaving roads has made
running and biking on them much safer and more fun," he said.
With an obesity rate of over 31 percent and almost 23
percent of residents still smoking, according to the index,
Louisville's 48th place ranking does not surprise Kathy
Harrison, communications director for Louisville Metro Public
Health & Wellness.
But she's optimistic about the future.
"I really feel like we mirror a lot of the country. We have
quite a few problems when it comes to health," Harrison said.
"But since 2004 we've been making quite few changes."
Initiatives include bringing farmers markets into so-called
food deserts, which Harrison defines as low-income areas
saturated with fast-food options but short on public
transportation choices.
"We're also working with convenience stores to become
healthier," she said. "We'll assist them if they meet certain
criteria."
Projects are also under way to dramatically increase the
biking/hiking trails around Louisville.
"We're a working on a 'road diet,' taking highways from four
lanes to three," Harrison said about the project to accommodate
and encourage more foot and bicycle traffic.
"We've created some fun events to promote fitness. We have
natural amenities," Harrison said. "Promoting a sense of fun
brings people to them."
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola, editing by Patricia Reaney
and M.D. Golan)