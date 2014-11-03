NEW YORK Nov 3 The Elliptigo, a cross between
the bicycle and the elliptical trainer, is an outdoor cardio
machine that is helping runners sidelined by impact injuries to
reclaim the streets without pounding their joints.
The brainchild of a former triathlete and an
ultra-marathoner who is also a mechanical engineer, the device
resembles a long low seat-less bicycle that fitness experts say
feels like running on air.
"We were trying to create a low-impact version of
running," said Bryan Pate, co-founder of Elliptigo Inc, who with
partner Brent Teal developed the hybrid over five years.
"The easiest way to describe it is an outdoor elliptical
trainer, but the reality is a little more complicated," he said.
Pate, a former triathlete laid low by hip and knee injuries
at age 32, said the Elliptigo is specifically designed with a
long stride length and sharp recovery stroke to most closely
emulate running, but without the impact.
"As an injured runner, I recognized that it's hard to get
that exercise in a different way," said Pate, whose Solana
Beach, California, company delivered its first product to its
first customer in 2010.
Today Pate has more than 10,000 customers in 58 countries,
including more than 100 elite runners who use the Elliptigo to
cross train, or add non-impact cardio hours to their training
routine.
But he said 90 percent of his clients are 45- to 60-year
olds "who care about exercising comfortably outdoors" and can
afford the equipment. Elliptigos cost $1,800 to $3,500.
Jane LeGore, a 52-year-old real estate agent in Phoenix,
Arizona, was a casual runner for a decade, until hip replacement
surgery.
She credits the Elliptigo, which she rides four times a
week, for keeping off the weight she feared regaining.
"The calorie burn is between cycling and running," LeGore
said.
Always a slow runner, LeGore said she often wondered what it
would feel like to glide like an elite.
"Now I feel like I'm running on air," she said. "I can ride
and ride and ride and I'm in better shape now than I was at 25."
Connecticut-based exercise physiologist and running coach
Tom Holland recommends the Elliptigo for anyone wanting an
outdoor cardio workout without the weight-bearing pounding of
running.
"It's safer than biking, I think, because you're not clipped
in. And because you're standing you're also using your postural
core muscles," said Holland, author of "Beat the Gym."
Holland rode the Elliptigo for 150 miles (241 kilometers)
from Manhattan to Montauk on Long Island. He describes the
muscle activation, somewhere between biking and running.
"Inclines were challenging but I didn't have that muscle
breakdown the next day," he explained.
The only downside was the sometimes derogatory comments the
unfamiliar contraption elicited from passersby.
"Cars slow down, people ask about it. You get a lot of
negative attention," Holland said. "But it was nice and
different and I felt like a kid."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)