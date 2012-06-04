By Dorene Internicola
| NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 Constantly thinking about the
next workout? Upset about missing a exercise class? Fitness
experts say more is not always better and overworking a workout
can sap strength and invite injury.
"We have fit people and deconditioned people who overdo it,"
said Geralyn Coopersmith, national director of the Equinox
Fitness Training Institute.
"Exercise is like a drug, if you don't have enough, you get
no benefits, if you have too much, you have problems," she said.
Shin splints, heel spurs, tendonitis are among the common
overuse injuries that Coopersmith, who oversees the training of
personal trainers for Equinox fitness centers, sees.
"Some days should be intense, some days not so intense," she
said. "Exercise is a stressor. If it's too much, the body can
break down."
Extreme fatigue, irritability, moodiness, an elevated
resting heart rate, fever, and an inability to work your earlier
level are among the signs that you've overdone it, she said.
California-based group fitness instructor Amy Dixon has
broached the subject of overtraining with her clients, she said,
but delicately, and only when they are ready to listen.
"I had a woman come in before my (indoor) cycling class,"
said Dixon, creator of the "Give Me 10" DVD series. "I'd see her
on the treadmill for an hour, then she'd take my class, then
after she would ride longer or go on the elliptical (trainer)
for another 40 minutes."
Poke an exercise addiction, Dixon believes, and you'll often
uncover another addiction.
"Maybe they're a binge eater, or they really party on the
weekend," she said. "If you're working out morning and night,
you're over-trained. Your body's getting beaten up."
For Dixon and her colleagues, overtraining is an
occupational hazard.
"A lot of group fitness instructors and trainers fall into
that category because it's our job," she said. "I know
instructors who teach over 30 classes a week."
Connecticut-based exercise physiologist Tom Holland, who has
coached people in everything from climbing mountains to running
marathons, has actually dropped clients who wanted him to push
them too hard.
"I have a lot of types that think they're Lance Armstrongs,"
said Holland, author of "Beat the Gym: Personal Trainer Secrets
Without the Personal Trainer Price Tag," said, referring to the
seven-time Tour de France winner.
He said a lot of his job involves telling clients what not
to do.
"I try to keep them from getting hurt," he said. "I design
programs on a case-by-case basis but there's always a rest day.
When clients want to eliminate it I try to explain that you
don't get healthier during the workouts, but during the rest
days."
Jessica Matthews, an exercise physiologist with the American
Council on Exercise, said she has referred several over-trained
clients to psychologists.
"It's great to work with other professionals to help them
(clients) recognize that they might have a problem," said
Matthews, who is based in San Diego, California.
She said symptoms of overtraining can include constant
headaches, sleeplessness and severe muscle soreness, as well as
diminished performance.
"There are so many benefits to exercise, but if they're
exercising excessively even the greatest benefits, like positive
mood and better sleep, start to fall away," she said.
Coopersmith puts in another way: "We are a supersized
society," she said, "but we shouldn't be supersizing exercise."
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola; editing by Patricia Reaney)