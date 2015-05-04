NEW YORK May 4 Forget that ratty T-shirt.
Workout clothes have gone high-tech and fashion forward.
Trendy fitness studios, slimming fabrics and social media
have come together to tailor a generation of workout clothes
that are stylish, workout-specific and versatile enough to go
from exercise to errands without breaking a sweat.
Miami-based fitness instructor Jessica Smith credits social
media with creating a generation that wears its workout on its
modish sleeve.
"Before we weren't taking selfies at the gym," Smith said.
"Now it's a badge of honor to wear a crossfitter wrist band or a
cyclist's tight pants."
Helena Cawley, chief executive of SWEATSTYLE, a personalized
shopping startup for active wear, said yoga pants are the new
denim.
"Look out the window at how many people are wearing their
workout gear to run errands, pick up kids, lunch with friends,"
she said.
Cawley, who also runs the Uplift fitness studio in New York
City, got into fashion after noticing that her clients were
drawn to more fashionable workout clothes.
She said leggings, ubiquitous on and off the streets, were
probably the first thing to catch the eye of the active wear, or
athleisure, crowd.
"They make the legs look good, and that translated into the
rest of wardrobe, into slimming fitness tops that, while they're
close to body, can work for you," she said.
The use of compression materials in mainstream fitness
clothing, previously favored mostly by professional athletes,
furthered the trend.
"The cut has been worked and re-worked to smooth the stomach
area, eliminate muffin tops," Cawley said, and new materials
minimize sweat and body odor.
Exercise physiologist turned fashion designer Linda LaRue,
who started American Fitness Couture two years ago, said active
wear is a hard niche to get right.
"If a T-shirt is off a half an inch (1.3 centimeters) it
doesn't' matter, but because it's a form-fitting garment active
wear has to be precise," she said.
Vegan leather and animal prints, which are trending now, are
really fun, LaRue said, adding that good fabric has a four-way
stretch and designs that move along anatomical planes.
Cawley believes the men's market could be the next growth
area and target for active wear, although men are not as
particular about appearance.
"They don't care as much about fashion as performance," she
said, "as long as pieces fit well, feel good, last long and
don't stink."
