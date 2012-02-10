LONDON Feb 10 Fitness First's secondary loan price fell this week as more lenders sold out of the health club operator, which is struggling to manage its debt as its loans approach maturity, bankers said on Friday.

The company met with its banks on Thursday to discuss a looming covenant breach and debt maturities. The company needs to refinance or extend maturities on its loans, which fall due in February 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Fitness First was bought by private equity firm BC Partners in 2005 for 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) backed by 600 million pounds ($950 million) of debt.

The company's loans are attracting interest from distressed investors. About 39 million Australian dollars ($42 million) of Fitness First's loans traded this week at around 65 percent of face value, loan traders said.

Fitness First's term loan B was quoted in the mid-80's at the beginning of the year.

Lenders are losing confidence in the business and sector, which is suffering in the economic downturn as consumers cut their discretionary spending.

BC Partners has already considered selling Fitness First and last year said it would not rule out an initial public offering in Singapore for the successful Australian and Asian operations of its gym chain.

The private equity firm also considered a whole business sale, which could fetch more than A$1 billion ($996 million).