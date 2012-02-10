By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin

LONDON Feb 10 Lenders to Fitness First are selling out at a loss as the health club operator prepares for a 600 million-pound ($950 million) debt restructuring after it was unable to refinance last year, bankers said on Friday.

The company met with its lenders on Thursday to discuss a looming breach of covenants and debt maturities after its private equity owner BC Partners failed to sell parts of the business last year to repay its debt.

About 39 million Australian dollars ($42 million) of Fitness First's loans traded this week at around 65 percent of face value - a level that is attracting interest from distressed debt investors, loan traders said.

The company needs to refinance or extend maturities on its loans, which fall due this and next year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. BC Partners hired advisors from Rothschild to help address the debt issues, bankers said.

BC Partners, which bought Fitness First in 2005 for 1.2 billion euros ($950 million), declined to comment.

The private equity firm tried float the Australian and Asian operations in Singapore last year but the IPO - also run by Rothschild - was pulled in September due to market volatility.

LACK OF CONFIDENCE

Lenders are losing confidence in the business and sector, which is suffering in the economic downturn as consumers cut their discretionary spending.

The lenders, including Carlyle Group and Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), are in the process of organising a group looking to appoint financial advisors.