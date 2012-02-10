By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin
LONDON Feb 10 Lenders to Fitness First
are selling out at a loss as the health club operator prepares
for a 600 million-pound ($950 million) debt restructuring after
it was unable to refinance last year, bankers said on Friday.
The company met with its lenders on Thursday to discuss a
looming breach of covenants and debt maturities after its
private equity owner BC Partners failed to sell parts
of the business last year to repay its debt.
About 39 million Australian dollars ($42 million) of Fitness
First's loans traded this week at around 65 percent of face
value - a level that is attracting interest from distressed debt
investors, loan traders said.
The company needs to refinance or extend maturities on its
loans, which fall due this and next year, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. BC Partners hired advisors from Rothschild to
help address the debt issues, bankers said.
BC Partners, which bought Fitness First in 2005 for 1.2
billion euros ($950 million), declined to comment.
The private equity firm tried float the Australian and Asian
operations in Singapore last year but the IPO - also run by
Rothschild - was pulled in September due to market volatility.
LACK OF CONFIDENCE
Lenders are losing confidence in the business and sector,
which is suffering in the economic downturn as consumers cut
their discretionary spending.
The lenders, including Carlyle Group and Intermediate
Capital Group (ICG), are in the process of organising a group
looking to appoint financial advisors.