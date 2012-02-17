LONDON Feb 17 Distressed investment funds
including Oaktree Capital are buying up debt and building a
position in health club operator Fitness First, adding pressure
on owner BC Partners' ability to restructure the company's debt,
bankers said on Friday.
A number of lenders are selling out of the company, which
has started talks to restructure its approximate 600 million
pounds ($948 million) of loans, bankers said.
Distressed investors specialise in buying ailing companies'
debt, often pursuing a 'loan to own' strategy with the intention
of gaining control of a company in a restructuring
Oaktree acquired 45 million euros ($58.69 million) of
Fitness First loans this week, at a discount of around 65
percent of face value, the bankers said. Oaktree is approaching
other lenders willing to sell, the bankers added.
BC Partners declined to comment. No one at Oaktree Capital
was immediately available to comment.
Last week about 39 million Australian dollars ($41.79
million) of Fitness First's loans traded at around the same
discount. [ID: nL5E8DABAG]
RESTRUCTURING UNDERWAY
Distressed debt specialists and secondary loan traders
attended a bank meeting last Thursday where the company
discussed its first-quarter breach of covenants and its debt
maturities after BC Partners failed to sell parts of the
business last year to repay its debt.
The company needs to refinance or extend maturities on its
loans, which fall due this and next year, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. BC Partners hired advisors from Rothschild to
restructure its debt, bankers said.
BC Partners bought Fitness First in 2005 for 1.2 billion
euros ($950 million). It tried to float the Australian and Asian
operations in Singapore last year but the IPO - also run by
Rothschild - was pulled in September due to market volatility.