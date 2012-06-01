By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 1
LONDON, June 1 UK gym chain Fitness First has
put around half of its UK gyms up for sale as part of a wider
restructuring plan in a bid to avoid going into administration,
the company said on Friday.
Fitness First is selling 67 gyms and will renegotiate rents
with its landlords on some of the 80 gyms it is keeping as
current rent commitments are unsustainable for the company,
which has struggled in tough economic conditions as consumers
cut discretionary spending.
Fitness First is seeking to carry out this process through a
Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) which lets a company with
debt problems reach a voluntary agreement with its business
creditors over the repayment of that debt.
KPMG, which is administering the CVA, referred to it as a
vital lifeline to avoid administration and said it should always
offer a better return to creditors. It estimated around 23 to 28
pence in the pound will be given to compromised landlords via
the CVA compared to less than 0.5 pence if an administration
went ahead.
Seventy-five percent of creditors have to approve the CVA in
order for the sale process and rent negotiations to go ahead.
The company's wider financial restructuring is also
dependant on the CVA being approved. Under the wider
restructuring, lenders which include distressed investment funds
Marathon and Oaktree Capital, agreed to wipe out 600 million
pounds of debt in return for a 75 percent equity stake.
The remaining 25 percent of equity will be held by parties
willing to provide a new 100 million pound credit facility,
underwritten by Marathon and Oaktree.
BC Partners bought Fitness First in 2005 for 1.2 billion
euros. It tried to float its Australian and Asian operations in
Singapore in 2011 but pulled the process due to market
volatility. BC Partners will also receive a small upside in the
company's equity by receiving warrants to buy shares.