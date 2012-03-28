By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 28 Distressed investment funds
Oaktree Capital and Marathon are set to become the majority
shareholders in health club operator Fitness First by swapping
their debt for an equity stake in a restructuring of the
company's debts of about 600 million pounds, bankers familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
Private equity group BC Partners bought Fitness First in
2005 for 1.2 billion euros. It tried to float the Australian and
Asian operations in Singapore in 2011 but pulled the process due
to market volatility. Last month the company met its lenders to
discuss a first-quarter covenant breach and looming debt
maturities after BC Partners failed to sell parts of the
business to repay its debt.
Distressed investors specialise in buying ailing companies'
debt, often pursuing a 'loan to own' strategy with the intention
of gaining control of a company in a restructuring.
Oaktree and Marathon have been building up a stake in
Fitness First and now own more than 75 percent of its debt,
banking sources said.
Oaktree declined to comment. BC Partners were not
immediately available to comment.
Traditional lenders are losing confidence in the health club
sector, which is suffering in the economic downturn as consumers
cut their discretionary spending.
"A restructuring of this nature will leave the company with
hardly any debt and give it a stronger balance sheet going
forward," a banker said.
A business plan for a consensual restructuring is due to
come out in the next few weeks and Oaktree and Marathon look set
to fully equitise their existing debt and underwrite new debt of
between 75 million pounds to 100 million pounds, the bankers
added.
It is unclear if BC Partners will keep a stake in the
business.
The restructuring is due to wrap up by the end of September.
BC Partners hired advisers Rothschild and law firm Dickson
Minto. Oaktree and Marathon are being advised by law firm
Linklaters while the company itself is being advised by Alix
Partners and US law firm Kirkland & Ellis.