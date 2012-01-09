(Corrects hours to minutes in eight paragraph)
By Dorene Internicola
NEW YORK Jan 9 Whether you're interested in
running a marathon or staving off the chronic diseases of
ageing, to reap the rewards of your efforts getting into the
zone is essential.
Experts say knowing and staying within your heart rate
training zone is an easy way to pace the intensity of your
workout.
"Exercisers need to get to at least a moderate level of
physical activity in order to reap the benefits," said Dr.
Adrian Hutber of the American College of Sports Medicine. "Your
goal is to get to a stage where you're fit enough to exercise
within your heart rate training zone."
Your heart rate training zone, or target heart rate, is
based on your maximum heart rate (MHR), which is roughly
calculated as 220 minus your age.
"It's not exact but it doesn't need to be," said Hutber.
"It's a really good indicator."
For moderate-intensity physical activity, a person's target
heart rate should be 50 to 70 percent of MHR, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vigorous exercisers
should aim for 70 to 85 percent.
A 62-year-old woman has an estimated target heart rate zone
of 111-134 beats per minute. An 18-year-old boy has a range of
141-172.
Science tells us you need at least 150 minutes of
moderate-level physical activity per week to be healthy, said
Hutber, quoting U.S. government guidelines.
Heart rate is a user-friendly way to track intensity level,
according to Hutber. METS (Metabolic Equivalent of Task), which
measures energy consumption, is another and VO2, which measures
oxygen uptake, is a third.
"But for the public it's easier to talk about percentage of
maximum heart rate," he said.
So short of wearing a heart monitor, how can you be sure
you're training in the zone? Most modern treadmills, elliptical
trainers, and other cardio machines will tell you if you feed
it your correct age. And experts say you should.
"For the beginner who wants the most benefits and results,
getting in that range is more important than worrying about
calories burned," said Deborah Plitt, a trainer with Life
Fitness, the equipment manufacturer.
She said the training zone is tied to age because as the
heart gets older and becomes less efficient, it beats faster.
But as you become more fit your heart muscle recovers from
exercise more quickly, returning sooner to the resting heart
rate.
"Your resting heart rate becomes lower than it was because
the same workout is getting easier," she explained. "The heart
is a muscle and as it gets stronger it doesn't have to pump as
many times ... It becomes more efficient."
People can check their heart rate any time simply by taking
their pulse for 15 seconds and multiplying that number by four
to calculate beats per minute.
A less disruptive way to check the intensity of your
workout is the sing-talk test.
"It's a very approximate but very good litmus test for
moderate physical activity," Hutber said. "If you're exercising
hard enough that you can still carry on a conversation but you
couldn't sing, that's moderate intensity. If you can't talk
you're moving into vigorous."
And if you're able to both chat and carry a tune?
"Then you haven't brought your activity up to a moderate
level," he said. "That shouldn't be your goal."