NEW YORK Feb 25 From sightseeing city runs and
nature hikes down country trails to surfing sessions, hotels are
luring leisure and business clients outside their
climate-controlled rooms for outdoor activities to keep fit
while traveling for business or pleasure.
Morning runs, afternoon power walks and bicycle rides are
fast becoming standard fare for hotels in urban centers, with
the cityscape dictating the route.
"Since most of our hotels are urban, we like our guests to
get outside in the neighborhood," said Mike DeFrino, executive
vice president of hotel operations at Kimpton Hotels &
Restaurants.
In cities with a strong running population, he said,
managers or assistant managers at the chain of boutique hotels
will lead the morning run.
Many U.S. hotels also offer bicycle borrowing, particularly
in cities such as San Diego, California, and Washington, D.C.,
and New York City.
Studies have shown that exercising outdoors can offer
advantages over indoor, gym-based fitness routines. British
researchers found that natural environments may increase
activity levels with less perceived exertion, reduce stress and
improve mood.
The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, in California wine
country, offers bike tours to local wineries, walking tours to
local purveyors and a hike to a 2,000-year-old Redwood Tree, as
well as treks of varying levels of difficulty and water yoga
classes in thermal mineral pools.
"The hikes sell out almost every morning," said Michelle
Heston of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, which has 60 hotels around
the globe.
Business travelers, who make up about half of Fairmont's
clientele, work out to a schedule different from the tourist.
"The business traveler has different habits. Early 6 a.m.
offerings are popular with them, those on holiday are much
later," she said.
Jodi Sullivan, senior director, global fitness, at Hilton
Worldwide, said both business and leisure travelers are
increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy
lifestyle.
"We always want to take advantage of the great outdoors,
said Sullivan, adding fitness activity at Hilton, depending on
location, may include bike rentals and beach volleyball courts.
Sullivan, a personal trainer, said Hilton created its
fitness program in 2006. For its bicycle program city route maps
are printed on the backs of water bottles.
For people who prefer not to leave their hotel rooms at some
Hilton hotels they can book a Yoga Room, with a king-size bed
and a designated area to practice headstands and postures, or a
Cardio Room, which comes with a cardio machine that simulates
the workout of an elliptical, a treadmill and a bike.
Hotels routinely offer in-room, on-demand yoga and Pilates
programming, and most have indoor fitness centers. Kimpton
hotels also lend out hula hoops, resistance bands, hand weights
and jump ropes.
"The business traveler is on a tighter schedule. They're
less apt to use the planned activities and more apt to use the
fitness center at 5:00 a.m.," DeFrino explained. "We encourage
people who don't want to leave their room to order a yoga bag,
and watch a one-hour yoga DVD on TV."
He added that the outdoor fitness activities are specific to
the site. In La Jolla, California hotel clients can borrow a
golf cart or surfboard and wetsuit.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Gevirtz)