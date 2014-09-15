By Dorene Internicola
| NEW YORK, Sept 15
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Whether the goal is to finish
a marathon, polish a tennis game or make the most of that hour
at the gym, fitness experts say pacing can spell the difference
between success and stagnation.
Setting the proper workout pace, or the distribution of
energy during exercise, deflects boredom and fatigue, syncs body
and mind, and enables the everyday exerciser to keep pushing the
envelope.
Dr. Kevin G. Thompson, author of "Pacing: Individual
Strategies for Optimal Performance," believes how people prepare
their bodies and minds for activity is limited by their lack of
understanding about how to pace the exercise.
"Unless the athlete knows what the ideal pace is, how can he
or she train properly to improve performance?" said Thompson,
director of the Research Institute for Sport and Exercise at the
University of Canberra, Australia.
His book details pacing strategies specific to activities
from triathlons to tennis.
In marathon races, Thompson said, the classic beginner's
error - starting too fast to try to keep up with the better
runners - causes a mind-body split.
"You body's feedback says you're exercising too hard even as
your brain knows you've still got a long distance to go," he
said. "That makes for a negative experience."
Group classes, which usually cater to all fitness levels,
are generally paced around a bell curve model, explained Donna
Cyrus, senior vice president of programming at Crunch, a chain
of U.S. fitness centers.
"In a 45-to 60-minute class, people start at a moderate
level, push into harder exercises to a point of highest
expenditure about 30 to 40 minutes in, then drop back down till
the heart rate returns to its resting state," Cyrus explained.
Interval training, which involves alternating high intensity
exercise with recovery periods, is another way classes are
paced, according to Cyrus.
Neal Pire, a strength and conditioning specialist with the
American College of Sports Medicine, said the talk test, also
called the ventilatory threshold (VT) is a good way for the
individual exerciser to gauge intensity.
It is measured by different levels. Below level VT1 speech
is comfortable, but at VT1 it requires some effort. Above VT1
but below the next level, VT2, speaking is possible, but not
really comfortable. At VT2, speaking is limited to a few words.
"Once you get close to Ventilator Threshold No. 2, where you
can barely keep a conversation going, you are in that training
zone where you're getting the biggest bang for your buck." Pire
said.
"You want to stay just below that point to keep improving
over time," he added.
Research shows that mental toughness is one pace-maintaining
factor that separates the elite athlete from the casual
exerciser, Thompson said.
"Towards the end of a long race, the non-elites will
distract themselves from discomfort, say with music or thoughts
of their family," he said.
"But an elite athlete will zone in on discomfort and use
those feelings as a gauge to examine how much they have left."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)