tried and true workout routine stops working for you?
A fitness plateau can be your body's signal that it's time
for a change, experts say, or a sign that you've been looking
for progress in all the wrong places.
"A plateau is a period where you stop making progress," said
Marshall Roy, a New York City-based personal trainer at Equinox,
the national chain of fitness centers. "It isn't a death
sentence and it's not necessarily a bad thing. It's feedback
from your body that what you're doing has stopped working."
The human body will adapt to become as strong or lean or
resilient as you train it to be, Roy explained. So if you keep
giving it exactly the same challenge it will not progress.
"Say you're a woman who wants to lose body fat. You've been
doing Pilates for a couple of months and experiencing the
results you want. Then you stop seeing it," he said. "It may be
time to try strength training or swimming."
Roy believes best way to avoid plateaus is to have a long-
term, progressive, goal-oriented plan. He said people are
generally too quick to abandon a solid routine to follow the
latest craze or celebrity endorsement.
"We call it training A.D.D. (for Attention Deficit
Disorder)," he said. "They hop around different styles. It
doesn't work. How would you know if you're making progress if
you're always changing? Consistency is how you track your
progress."
Roy suggests giving a workout at least eight, and preferably
16, weeks to allow the body to adapt to it.
He also notes that in fitness, as in nature, everything
happens in cycles.
"There is a time for progress and a time for recovery and
maintenance," he said. "If my client is an accountant, I'm not
going to plan a brutal workout (at tax time) in April. Summer is
a great time for a teacher to make strides."
Sometimes, he said, the problem lies outside the gym.
"Ask yourself: have I changed my diet? Do my workouts lack
vigor? Has my stress level increased?" he said. "Try to isolate
the variable that led you to stall. Most of the time it's a
lifestyle factor that's the reason."
Shirley Archer, a fitness expert and spokesperson with the
American Council on Exercise, said whether you're doing
aerobics, strength or flexibility training, fitness plateaus,
while no fun, are inevitable if you always repeat the same
workout.
"SAID (Specific Adaptation to Imposed Demand) is a tried and
true training principle," she said of the tenet that the body
will adapt to the specific demands placed upon it. "It guides
our training."
Our bodies adapt to what we do and become more efficient
over time, Archer explained, expending less energy to perform
the same activities.
"Studies show that in as few as six workouts, our
neuromuscular system has adjusted to a particular stimulus," she
said. "In other words, we're no longer surprised and accept that
activity as part of the new normal."
Add variety, said Archer, who went on to quote what she
calls her best rule of thumb: "If your mind is bored, your body
is bored too. Mix it up."
