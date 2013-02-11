NEW YORK Feb 11 Sniffles, runny noses and
flu-like symptoms can deter, delay and even derail many
exercisers just when enthusiasm for that New Year's resolution
is beginning to flag.
Health and fitness experts advise to starve a fever of
exercise. But feeding a cold moderately, with a brisk walk, may
not be a bad idea.
"The classic line from every sports medicine doctor is, 'If
you can do it, do it. If you can't, don't,'" said Dr. Lewis G.
Maharam, author of "Running Doc's Guide to Healthy Running."
Usually if symptoms are confined to above the neck,
exercising is OK, he explained. But if you're running a fever of
101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 degrees Celsius) or higher, skip
it.
Body heat rises during exercise due to increased metabolism,
explained Maharam, who practices medicine in New York City. If
you start high, your body's way of cooling you down is out of
balance.
"If fever gets too high, you break down proteins, maybe in
the kidneys or liver," he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimates that more than 425 million case of colds and flu occur
annually in the United States. The average person has about
three respiratory infections per year.
Dr. David C. Nieman, a professor of health sciences at
Appalachian State University, North Carolina Research Campus,
said research shows that regular, moderate aerobic exercise
strengthens the immune system, and that people who exercise
report fewer colds than their inactive peers.
Nieman said five days or more of aerobic activity per week
was found to be a powerful factor in lowering the number of sick
days.
"Even three to four days was effective. To be avoided was
being sedentary," he explained.
But when animals infected with a systemic virus are forced
to exercise in fever and pain, studies show that their symptoms
are exacerbated, prolonged, and sometimes life-threatening.
'BED REST'
"It's very dangerous." said Nieman, who has written about
the impact of exercise on the common cold. "If you have flu or
virus with fever and pain, the best remedy is bed rest. The
worst thing is to sweat it out with exercise."
He said common cold and flu viruses can stay on objects,
such as door handles, treadmills and computer keyboards, for
hours. The main route to infection is through touching one's
mouth or nose with unwashed hands.
Patrick Strait, of Snap Fitness, a franchiser of gyms with
locations worldwide, said this time of year fitness centers step
up cleaning efforts because they see a lot more traffic and so
many people catch colds and the flu.
"It's a public place where a lot of people are sweating,"
said Strait. "We tell manager/owners to clean once an hour, wash
down the equipment with bleach, etc."
He urged clients to wipe down equipment and wash hands
often.
"And if you're sick, don't come to the gym," he said.
Jessica Matthews, an exercise physiologist with the American
Council on Exercise, said some days symptoms dictate scaling
back your workout or, if you're contagious, skipping the gym
entirely.
"Always listen to your body," she said. "It might be a good
idea to exercise at home or privately."
Nieman said that while moderate exercise strengthens the
immune system, elite athletes will experience a rise in stress
hormones and a dip in immunity after about 90 minutes of
high-intensity activity.
Maharam said the immunity of marathoners is decreased for up
to 72 hours after a race. During that time, the athletes are
more susceptible to colds, flu, and, most commonly, the
so-called "marathon sniffles."
He said symptoms usually subside within 48 hours.
"At the end of a race, when you're all sweaty and they're
all sweaty, you don't need to be hugging and kissing people,"
Maharam said. "Your immune system isn't as strong as it was."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Xavier Briand)