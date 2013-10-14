NEW YORK Oct 14 Man versus machines? In the
realm of fitness at least man seems to be winning.
Despite a gym floor bulging with weight-lifting equipment,
fitness experts said the only thing people need to push, pull
and lift is the weight of their own body.
"If more people knew you could get a good physique using
your body as a bar bell, they could take matters into their own
hands," said Bret Contreras, author of "Bodyweight Strength
Training Anatomy," a guide to bodyweight-only workouts aimed at
everyone from the exercise-challenged to the personal trainer.
Known as "the Glute Guy," Arizona-based Contreras has been
resistance training for 21 years. But in high school, he
couldn't do a push-up.
"At 15 I was so skinny people used to make jokes," the
37-year old said. "I just got so tired of being made fun of I
decided to take charge."
Often thought of as a stepping stone to weight training,
bodyweight training can be a complete, whole body workout in
itself, Contreras said.
Once the person masters the simpler version of a push-up,
squat, or chin-up, a more advanced version can be tackled, often
with a little help from the living room furniture.
"Find things in the environment: a table to get underneath,
hold on to the sides of and then pull the body upward; a rafter
for a pull-up," he said. "To work your glutes (buttocks
muscles), all you need is a couch."
Contreras recommends the beginner start with 15 minutes a
day and increase over time.
"It doesn't have to be intimidating," he said. "You could do
a 20-minute workout three times a week and have an incredible
physique, so long as you push hard and keep challenging
yourself."
ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
Bodyweight exercises return people to the way they move
naturally, according to Lisa Wheeler, national creative manager
of group fitness at Equinox, the upscale chain of fitness
centers.
"We squat, lunge, crawl, reach," she said, adding that a
bodyweight class at Equinox is called "Animal Flow" because its
crab crawls, lunges and swings were inspired by the primal
movement patterns of man and beast.
"Bodyweight training is great for mobility, stability and
creating movement patterns," she said. "You want to build a
strong foundation, be stable around the shoulders, hips and
spine."
Because the load doesn't change, progression is achieved by
changing the center of gravity of the exerciser or the
complexity of the movement.
Another challenge, she said, is getting enough pull to
match the push of most bodyweight exercises.
"Bodyweight training can make everything else better," she
said. "Dancers, moms, we all live push-pull now."
Jessica Matthews, an exercise physiologist with the American
Council on Exercise, said bodyweight training blends with the
trend toward functional training, or training that mimics the
way we move in everyday life, as opposed to the older
bodybuilder model of targeting one muscle group at a time.
"Our body is one kinetic chain, everything moves together,
so most everyday exercises will move multiple muscle groups,"
she said.
Matthews said not only can bodyweight training be done
anytime, anywhere, it also works easily into popular interval
training, circuit and boot camp workouts.
"Using bodyweight exercises allow more of a cardiovascular
component because you can move rapidly from one exercise to the
next," Matthews said.
So are machines a thing of the past?
"I think there's a place for everything," she said, "For
some people a fixed path might be the way to go. It boils down
to having proper joint stability and quality range of movement,
then adding load. Form is imperative."
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola; Editing by Patricia Reaney
and Vicki Allen)