LONDON May 4 British gym chain Fitness First is
close to agreeing a debt-for-equity swap that will see existing
private equity owner BC Partners give up its stake, two sources
with knowledge of the process said on Friday.
Distressed investment funds Marathon and Oaktree Capital,
which own the majority of Fitness First's 600 million pound
($972 million) debt, presented a restructuring plan at a meeting
on Thursday and a deal could be reached as early as next week,
the sources said.
The lenders will own 75 percent of Fitness First's equity in
return for writing down the 600 million pound loans to zero.
The remaining 25 percent of equity will be held by parties
willing to provide a new 100 million pound credit facility,
underwritten by Marathon and Oaktree.
BC Partners will also receive a "small" upside in the
company's equity by receiving warrants to buy shares, the
sources said.
Fitness First and BC Partners declined to comment.
Marathon and Oaktree acquired over 75 percent of the Fitness
First's debt at a discount in the past few months with the aim
of acquiring the business, which suffered under a fall in
discretionary spending.
Last month, lenders agreed to forbear interest payments on
the loans for three months to finalise the restructuring.
BC Partners bought Fitness First in 2005 for 1.2 billion
euros ($1.6 billion). It tried to float the Australian and Asian
operations in Singapore in 2011 but pulled the process due to
market volatility.