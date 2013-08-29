GSF Superangels, the angel investment network floated by Rajesh Sawhney who also started GSF Accelerator, has announced seed round investments in five startups. In this seed round, several other investors like Blume Ventures, 500Startups, VentureEast, Mumbai Angels along with other individual investors have participated.

This is the second round of investment wherein GSF has invested along with other early stage investors. This is part of the two stage investment process at GSF, wherein it invests in the seed round of a few firms in addition to the pre-seed investments at the accelerator level.

Here's a quick snapshot of the five firms which has just got funding:

Little Eye Labs: This startup is building next-generation tools for mobile app developers. Its tools enable easy visualisation of the inner workings of a mobile app - just like a CT scanner does in the medical field, claims the company. It monitors CPU, battery and memory consumption patterns automatically, without the need for any coding or setup. GSF Superangels and VentureEast have co-invested in the startup.

Tushky: The firm claims to be India's first online marketplace for free time. Users can monetise their time by organising and offering fresh experiences. They can also discover and book new choices for activities and getaways. After GSF Accelerator, Tushky was also a part of 500 Startups program in the Silicon Valley. GSF Superangels, 500 Startups and a few international angel investors have participated in the seed round of this startup.

ZAPR: It is a mobile platform that allows brands and media-houses to identify their TV audience in real-time. Through ZAPR, brands and media-houses can engage with viewers in a personal manner and also measure viewer response to their campaigns. GSF Superangels and GITP Investments from Singapore, along with Samir Bangara, co-founder of Indiagames and CEO of Qyuki and Rajesh Kamat, ex CEO of Color and CEO of media investment firm CA Media have invested in the startup.

HackerEarth: An online hiring platform for engineers and coders, it allows engineer managers to create online programming tests across several programming languages and platforms. An applicant's code is compiled, tested and evaluated using a range of metrics to help companies filter candidates. GSF Superangels solely invested in this seed round of HackerEarth.

WeAreHolidays: It is a holiday recommendation portal that helps users in planning their trips and holidays. The company is creating a planning engine that will recommend holiday options to planners based on their persona and preferences. The recommendation engine will remove human inefficiencies in holiday planning and make this process scalable. WeAreHolidays has earlier raised an undisclosed amount as seed funding from Blume Ventures, Mumbai Angels, Sachin Bhatia (co-founder of MakeMyTrip) and GSF India for product development as well as content and back-end integration. GSF Superangels, Blume Ventures and Mumbai angels have co-invested in this round of investment in the company.

