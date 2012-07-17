* Expects $15-$17 per share
* Company valued at up to $917.4 mln
July 17 Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc
raised the expected price of its initial public offering by $3
per share, two days before the company is scheduled to go
public.
Five Below now expects to sell 9.6 million shares in the IPO
at between $15 and $17 each. Earlier, it anticipated a price of
$12 to $14 per share.
The higher range indicates that underwriters feel the
company could command a higher price and bodes well for the
offering.
At the high end of the revised range, Five Below, which
prices all its products at $5 or below, will be valued at about
$917 million.
The U.S. IPO market, which saw a month-long lull following
the botched Facebook offering in May, has seen a revival of
sorts in recent weeks.
Five IPOs, including those of IT security company Palo Alto
Networks, online travel service specialist Kayak Software and
iconic guitar maker Fender Musical Instruments Corp, are
scheduled for this week.
Five Below, which plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "FIVE", is expected to go public on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead
underwriters to the offering.