July 18 Specialty value retailer Five Below Inc
priced its initial public offering of 9.6 million shares at $17
each, the top end of its expected price range, a market source
said on Wednesday.
Philadelphia-based FiveBelow, founded in 2002, expected to
sell 9.6 million shares at between $15 and $17 each, after
boosting the original price range by $3 per share.
The U.S. IPO market, which saw a month-long lull following
the disappointing Facebook offering in May, has seen a revival
of sorts in recent weeks.
The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the
Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "FIVE" on Thursday.
The company, which targets teen and pre-teen consumers, is
backed by funds managed by private equity firm Advent
International.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead
underwriters to the offering.