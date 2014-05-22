NEW YORK May 22 Companies such as BlackRock Inc
and Standard & Poor's are taking a popular stock fund
strategy and applying it to bonds.
For more than a decade, asset managers have been creating
stock funds that track indexes designed to outperform those
based on their components' market value. Bond funds are the next
frontier for index designers who use this "smart beta" approach
to boost returns by taking advantage of market inefficiencies.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial
, said it expects to unveil smart beta bond indexes in
the fourth quarter.
BlackRock has not given a timetable, but is experimenting
with different ways of weighting components of the broad
Barclays Capital Aggregate Bond Index to produce exchange-traded
funds based on new indexes, said Daniel Gamba, head of Americas
institutional iShares business at BlackRock.
Traditional bond indexes are dominated by issuers with the
most outstanding debt. Smart beta indexes reduce this risk by
giving more weight to factors such as corporate cash flow or
economic growth rates of countries.
That would skew an index toward issuers that may better
service their debt, said Shane Shepherd, head of fixed-income
research at index developer Research Affiliates. Some approaches
more focused on returns also screen out bonds nearing their
maturity date.
ETF issuers hope smart beta indexes will draw investors
worried that rising interest rates could reduce the returns on
traditional bond funds.
Those investors pulled some $86 billion out of U.S.-listed
bond mutual funds last year, and are seeking alternatives. The
trend of fund flows "has certainly favored fixed-income ETFs,"
said Barry Fennell, an analyst with Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company.
With roughly $3.7 trillion in all taxable bond mutual funds
and only $283.4 billion in taxable bond ETFs, there is plenty of
room for growth.
"Now, more than ever, the fundamental scheme of not owning
the most of a specific issuer, just because they have the most
outstanding, makes the most sense," said David Dziekanski, a
portfolio manager at Toroso Investments, which focuses on
exchange-traded products.
The performance of most of the nine existing smart beta
funds is largely in line with the comparable indexes so far this
year. One outlier is Invesco's PowerShares Emerging Markets
Sovereign Debt Fund.
The oldest smart beta ETF, which screens for maturity, is up
7.3 percent year-to-date, more than double the 3.5 percent
return of the comparable, but traditionally weighted, JP Morgan
EMBI Global Index. The index it tracks has had an average annual
return of 8.6 percent since inception in 2007, compared with 7.7
percent for the JP Morgan index.
Smart beta products could also be more profitable for
issuers, as they tend to be priced higher than more plain
vanilla, broad index ETFs. A traditional Vanguard Total Bond
Market ETF costs $8 in annual fees for every $10,000
invested, for example. Several smart beta funds charge about $50
for every $10,000 invested.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Linda Stern,
Paritosh Bansal and Richard Chang)