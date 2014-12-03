BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment prices $1.45 bln senior secured facilities
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
Dec 3 Fiyta Holdings Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost capital of its Hong Kong unit by HK$100 million (12.90 million US dollar)
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.