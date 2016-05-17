BRIEF-Chengzhi Shareholding to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds
May 17 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on May 23
* Says company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DkcA8Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.30 million) bonds
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: