BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Fujian Dongbai Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it amends the private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says new plan is to issue up to 239.8 million new shares at 5.32 yuan per share, for 1.28 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XU8aNL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline