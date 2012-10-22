* Miller put Squadron up for sale after a review - sources
* FLAG's Asia principal to have snr role at Squadron-source
* Acquisition gives U.S. based FLAG a presence in Asia
* Squadron team to stay in place after acquisition-source
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Oct 22 U.S. private equity investor
FLAG Capital is to buy Squadron Capital Advisors, a private
investment firm controlled by the founder of Duty Free Shopping
outlets Robert W. Miller, sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The deal, set to be the first acquisition of a fund of funds
in Asia's private equity industry, was expected to involve
Squadron's team of around 23 people, including chief executive
David Pierce, staying on board, one source said.
Pierce will become a partner.
Fund of funds pool capital to invest in selected private
equity and hedge funds on behalf of other investors. The value
of the deal was not known, but one source said on Monday an
official announcement detailing the transaction was imminent.
Miller put Squadron Capital, one of Asia's best known fund
of funds, up for sale after of a strategic review, sources said.
FLAG Capital's Asia-based principal Tina Wei is expected to
have a senior role at Squadron after the acquisition is
complete, one of the sources said.
The acquisition would give the U.S. firm, established in
1994 and with over $4.5 billion in client commitments, a
presence in Asia through an established platform.
Wei did not comment immediately. FLAG Capital and Squadron
declined comment.
The sources could not be named as the deal was not public.
Squadron is a unit of Miller's Search Investment Group,
which he founded in the early 1970s, according to information on
the Search website.
Squadron Capital manages the group's private equity and
direct investment portfolios and has around $1 billion in assets
under management, the sources said.
Squadron manages funds and investment programmes for
investors across the Asia region, and in 2011 established a $150
million programme with Finnish government pensions institution
Keva to invest in private equity funds in China, India and
Southeast Asia.
Duty Free Shopping, which Miller co-founded, is now co-owned
by luxury retailer and investor LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
SA of France.
The Search Investment Group is also a shareholder in
Ortelius Capital Partners, an investment firm with offices in
New York and London that was founded in 2002 by Miller's
son-in-law, HRH Prince Pavlos of Greece.